Jon Rahm part of five-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the big favorite at the Mexico Open and he’s playing the par. Rahm used his short game to avoid a slow start. He chipped in for birdie early. He made a long eagle putt late. It added to a 64, and the third-ranked player in golf was part of a five-way tie for the lead. Rahm was tied with Jonathan Byrd, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd and Bryson Nimmer. Nimmer got in through a Monday qualifier. He played his last five holes in 5-under par. That included holing a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.