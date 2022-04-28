Carey, Holloway become latest Georgetown players to transfer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Don Carey and Collin Holloway became the fifth and sixth Georgetown basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. Kobe Clark Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley already entered the portal. Leading scorer Aminu Mohammed opted to test the NBA draft waters. The Hoyas brought in guard Brandon Murray from the portal after he decided to leave LSU. Patrick Ewing is going into his sixth season as coach. Georgetown went 6-25 overall and 0-19 in the Big East last season.