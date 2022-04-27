Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian Premier League soccer season has been officially declared to be finished because of the Russian invasion. The league says after a video conference with clubs that the standings as of Feb. 24 will be declared final “because the championship cannot be played to completion.” That was the date the invasion began and the competition was suspended. Shakhtar Donetsk was the leader at that time but the league says no official award will be made.