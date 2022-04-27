Top of NFL draft could lack skill position players

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

This year’s NFL draft has the chance to be unlike any other in recent years with a possible long wait before any of the players who throw, catch or run with the ball coming off the board. There has never been a draft that didn’t have a quarterback, receiver, running back or tight end taken in the top 10 picks in the history of the NFL. A player from those positions going in the top five in all but one of the past 24 drafts. That could change this year with few projections showing skill position players going in the first handful of picks.