Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:37 PM

Titans pick up 5th-year option on lineman Jeffery Simmons

KION 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans announced they picked up the option worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft. Simmons is coming off his best season yet after posting a career-high 8 1/2 sacks, including three in a win in Los Angeles over the Rams in November. He also led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. He ranked second with 12 tackles for loss. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content