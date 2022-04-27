Rasmussen, Rays end Mariners’ four-game winning streak 3-2

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen struck out nine in six shutout innings, Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Seattle 3-2, ending the Mariners’ four-game winning streak. Rasmussen set career highs in innings pitched, pitches at 84 and strikeouts in his 14th career start. He gave up two hits and one walk and retired the last 10 Mariners he faced. Seattle starter Marco Gonzales last just 11 pitches and left after being struck on the left wrist by a line drive hit by Harold Ramirez. The hit drove in the first run of the game.