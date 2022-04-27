Osaka wants go easy on herself entering clay season

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka enters the clay-court season with the goal of not being too hard on herself. Osaka made the final in Miami last month and will be playing as a wild-card entry when the Madrid Open begins on Thursday. The 24-year-old Osaka says she is “trying to embrace my mistakes compared to the previous years as well, so I’m not that hard on myself.” The four-time Grand Slam champion says she is telling herself ”not to be mad” if she makes a mistake or doesn’t do what she was expected to do.