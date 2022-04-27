Inter beaten at Bologna, wastes chance to take Serie A lead

ROME (AP) — A goalkeeping blunder handed Bologna a 2-1 win as Inter Milan wasted a lead and a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead in a match that was postponed from January. Defending champion Inter was left trailing city rival AC Milan by two points with four matches remaining. Reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu was thrust into action for the first time in nearly a year following a back problem to Samir Handanovic and was to blame for Bologna’s winner. Fiorentina and Atalanta also wasted opportunities to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe in two more postponed matches.