Bulls rule out LaVine, Caruso for Game 5 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Bulls won’t have guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso available when they try to keep their season alive in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. LaVine is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols while Caruso is in concussion protocols. Both of them had started each of the first four games in this series. The defending champion Bucks have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning two lopsided games in Chicago. Milwaukee won 111-81 in Game 3 and 119-95 in Game 4.