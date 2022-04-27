Buffalo’s high-scoring Dyaisha Fair transfers to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — High-scoring Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair has transferred to Syracuse. The Rochester, New York native averaged 23.1 points over the past three seasons for the Bulls of the Mid-American Conference. She finished her junior year fourth in the nation in points per game (23.4). The move reunites Fair with Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who coached the Bulls for a decade before leaving a month ago to return to her alma mater. The 5-foot-5 Fair also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals last season. She scored at least 20 points in 25 of 34 games.