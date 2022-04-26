White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez has surgery to repair torn tendon

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has undergone surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. The White Sox expect Jiménez to return in six to eight weeks. Jiménez got hurt during Saturday’s 9-2 loss at Minnesota when he stretched for first base while running out a grounder to third. The 25-year-old slugger stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez’s injury is similar to the one that sidelined White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal for almost two months last season.