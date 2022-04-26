Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Tucker homers, Odorizzi pitches Astros past Rangers 5-1

By LARY BUMP
Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings to end a long winless drought, and a rejuvenated Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs to power the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers 5-1. Odorizzi permitted just two baserunners and won for the first time in 10 starts since last August. He entered with a 9.00 ERA and had given up 16 hits in nine innings during his first three starts this season. The lone hit off Odorizzi was a home run by Adolis Garcia in the second. The right-hander threw only 78 pitches, setting down the Rangers on just eight in the first inning and eight again in the fourth.

Associated Press

