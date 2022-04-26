Sounders chase history in Champions League final

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer has noted how big a deal it is for the club to have reached the CONCACAF Champions League final for the first time. The Sounders will face LigaMX club Pumas in the first leg of the two-game final on Wednesday night in Mexico City. Seattle will host the second leg on May 4. No team from Major League Soccer has won the Champions League under its current format, which was adopted in 2008. Seattle is the fifth MLS team to reach the final.