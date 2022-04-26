Some NFL prospects made most of extra college season

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

A number of NFL draft prospects made the most of an extra season in college. Players such as Alabama tailback Brian Robinson Jr., Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson took advantage with huge seasons. They’re hoping it pays off in the draft. Pickett and Johnson are both projected first-round picks. Others who delivered terrific 2021 seasons after opting to stay in school include Mississippi defensive end Sam Williams, Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner and Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant.