Houston NWSL team suspends coach, GM after investigation

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dash suspended general manager and head coach James Clarkson after the team received a report on a joint NWSL and NWSL players’ association investigation into alleged discrimination, harassment and abuse. The team announced the suspension Tuesday on social media. The suspension was recommended by the league and NWSLPA. Houston also said that an “ultimate decision” about Clarkson’s future as a leader and coach will be “based on the final results of an ongoing investigation.” The Houston Dash are the latest NWSL team to deal with reports of discrimination and harassment. In 2021, several coaches resigned or were fired due to abuse or harassment issues.