Female soccer players in Italy allowed to turn professional

ROME (AP) — Female soccer players in Italy will finally be able to turn professional next season after years of amateur-only status that limited their salaries. The Italian Soccer Federation’s executive board approved new regulations on Tuesday that open the way for a women’s professional era starting July 1. Federation president Gabriele Gravina says it’s “a big day,” adding that “we’re the first federation in Italy to put this change into effect.” Italian law had limited female players to amateur status. That meant that they couldn’t earn more than 30,000 euros ($32,000) per year before taxes.