Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in October

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Roger Federer intends to return to tournament tennis after what will have been more than a year away from the tour by playing at the Swiss Indoors in October. The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website that the 20-time Grand Slam champion officially entered the tournament. Federer’s first match is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the website. The 40-year-old Swiss star has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7. Federer had right knee surgery soon after.