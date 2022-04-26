Skip to Content
Federer plans tournament return at Swiss Indoors in October

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

Roger Federer intends to return to tournament tennis after what will have been more than a year away from the tour by playing at the Swiss Indoors in October. The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website that the 20-time Grand Slam champion officially entered the tournament. Federer’s first match is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the website. The 40-year-old Swiss star has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7. Federer had right knee surgery soon after.

