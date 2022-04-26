Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Red Wings’ Stanley Cup rings

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations. Customs officers at the Port of Champlain facility in New York found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month after examining a shipment. CBP said the shipment violated the intellectual property rights of the Red Wings’ trademark. The 1936 Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Cup Final.