Capitals lose 4-1 to Islanders, fail to move up in standings

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to move up in the standings by losing to the New York Islanders 4-1. The Capitals blew a lead and gave up four unanswered goals to an opponent that has long been out of playoff contention. They were playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin after he slammed left shoulder first into the boards two nights earlier. Washington failed to pass rival Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division after the Penguins lost at home to Edmonton. New York snapped a five-game skid.