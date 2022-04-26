Avs beat Blues 5-3, match team record for points in season

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored one of Colorado’s three goals in the second period and the Avalanche held on late to match the franchise record for points in a season with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. Erik Johnson and Josh Manson also scored in the second. Artturi Lehkonen added a goal just nine seconds into the third period to make it 4-1. St. Louis rallied late, but Nazem Kadri ended the threat by scoring an empty-net goal with 46.2 seconds left. The Avalanche have amassed 118 points to tie the team mark set by the 2000-01 squad. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and Brandon Saad added another for the Blues.