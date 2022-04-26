2032 Olympic organizers hold first board meeting in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Brisbane 2032 organizing committee has held its first board meeting more than 10 years before the Australian east coast city is due to host the Olympics. International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates met with organizing committee president Andrew Liveris and with the political leaders and former athletes who’ve already been appointed to the board. Liveris says important early priorities for the board are to appoint a chief executive officer and start securing domestic and international sponsorship. He says “there’s a lot of input to get the planning right.” The Brisbane bid was selected by the IOC last year as host for the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.