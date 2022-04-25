Russia stripped of hosting figure skating Grand Prix event

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been stripped of hosting an event on figure skating’s Grand Prix circuit next season. The International Skating Union says it is looking for a replacement host for the November event after its ruling council took the Rostelecom Cup off the schedule. However, Russia could still field candidates at the ISU’s presidential elections in June. The ISU said more than 20 of its member federations urged the council to exclude Russian and Belarusian officials as candidates for any position and from attending any meetings. But the ruling committee “concluded that no such council decision shall be taken at this time.”