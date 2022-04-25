Gabriel Jesus providing goals and versatility for Man City

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus scored four goals for Manchester City at the weekend but might be needed at the other end of the field against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Brazil striker is known for being selfless, hard-working and versatile and that could mean playing at right back for City in Tuesday’s first leg because of injuries and a suspension. Jesus hasn’t developed into the goal-hungry striker City hoped it would be getting when he joined from Palmeiras more than five years ago. He didn’t end up being the natural successor to Sergio Aguero at City and could yet be on the move this offseason.