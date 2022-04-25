Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 13 rebounds in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Utah Jazz 102-77 for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. After the first four games were decided by eight points or less, Game 5 was never really close. Game 6 is Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the lowest-scoring game for the Jazz since they lost by 50 in Dallas in 2018.