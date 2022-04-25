Dominant Bayern Munich looking for worthy Bundesliga rivals

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s indisputable dominance in Germany has renewed questions about the Bundesliga’s competitiveness. Bayern won its 10th straight league title on Saturday by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1. Bayern is 12 points ahead of Dortmund with three games remaining. Bayern players agree that the club needs a worthy rival to make the German league exciting again. Former Bayern captain Philipp Lahm says “it has to be closer” so the league “remains exciting to the last and is not always decided four games before the end.”