Celtics won’t Fear the Deer, or any team after sweeping Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even as they rolled through the second half of their schedule, the Boston Celtics knew there was a notion they should lose. Tanking a game down the stretch and falling out of the No. 2 seed would have meant avoiding a playoff series with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, who were considered a team to be feared. Not to these Celtics. They aren’t afraid of anything. Their defense made life miserable for Durant. Now they might get a chance to turn it loose on Giannis Antetokounmpo after sweeping the Nets to become the first team into the second round.