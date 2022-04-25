Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorite against City

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t seem bothered by hearing that Real Madrid isn’t the favorite against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals. That has happened a couple of times already this season and he knows the 13-time European champions can do just fine. Madrid visits Man City in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday hoping to return to the final for the first time since winning its last title in 2018. He says “Madrid will always compete.” Madrid eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals.