Pederson homers twice in Giants’ 12-3 rout of Nationals

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 for the series sweep. Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list. The Giants are 7-3 on this road trip, with one game left to go. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco. Starter Logan Webb struggled early, but ended up allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. Washington was swept for the first time this season and has lost five straight. Yadiel Hernandez homered, singled and drove in all of the Nationals’ three runs.