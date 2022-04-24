Larrazábal shoots 8-under 62 for 1st home win, 7th overall

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal has shot 8-under 62 to win the ISPS Handa Championship for his seventh European tour title. It is his first title on home soil. Larrazábal made nine birdies and a bogey at the Lakes Course to secure a one-shot victory over countryman Adrian Otaegui. Larrazábal had won his first title of the year at the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa. Hennie Du Plessis of South African and Aaron Cockerill of Canada finished two shots behind Larrazábal in a tie for third.