Evenepoel wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic at 1st attempt

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Cycling rising star Remco Evenepoel has posted the biggest win of his career with a solo victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, cycling’s oldest classic, as Belgian riders swept podium places. A versatile rider widely regarded as one of the most promising talents of his generation, Evenepoel triumphed in La Doyenne at his first attempt, aged 22. Evenepoel, who recovered from an horrific crash at the 2020 Tour of Lombardy, raised his arms and buried his face in his hands as he added his name to a list of winners that includes the likes of cycling greats Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.