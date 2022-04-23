Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York over the Guardians 6-5. Aaron Judge and other Yankees players rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over rookie left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.