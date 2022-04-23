Siakam scores 34 as Raptors avoid sweep, beat 76ers 110-102

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 to avoid a four-game sweep in their first round playoff series. Game 5 is Monday night in Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid started despite a right thumb injury that required him to wear a brace. Embiid scored 21 points in 39 minutes. Thaddeus Young scored 13 points, OG Anunoby had 10, and newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench.