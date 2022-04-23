Pastrnak scores 39th goal in Bruins’ 3-1 win over Rangers

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 39th goal after missing the previous eight games with an undisclosed injury, helping the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-1. Taylor Hall and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, which is jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark made 30 stops. The Bruins had lost four of their previous six games. Mika Zibanejad scored his 29th goal for New York and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.