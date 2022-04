CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play. Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto. The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.