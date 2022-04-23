Hintz scores 2 for playoff-contending Stars in 3-2 win

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes and Vladislav Namestnikov got the game-winner as the playoff-contending Dallas Stars got a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. The Stars overcame an early two-goal deficit at home after losing all three games in four nights on their trip to Canada. The Stars have 93 points and three games left. They are tied with Nashville for the top two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. The Predators have a game in hand. Both are four points ahead of Vegas.