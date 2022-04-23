Golden Knights head into final stretch with goalie questions

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With four games left in the regular season and the Vegas Golden Knights locked in a down-to-the-wire playoff push, the last thing they need is another goalie controversy. But after starting goaltender Robin Lehner missed practices Friday and Saturday, the team said he was taking maintenance days, and coach Peter DeBoer denied any knowledge of his veteran netminder agreeing to season-ending surgery. Rookie Logan Thompson could get the nod. Since March 17, Thompson is 8-3-0 with a .2.25 goals-against average.