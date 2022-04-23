Fury stops Whyte in 6th round, retains WBC heavyweight title

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has retained his WBC title with a sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at London’s Wembley Stadium. A right uppercut from Fury sent Whyte to the canvas and the champion raised his right hand in celebration. Whyte got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered. That led the referee to end the fight. Fury toyed with Whyte for much of a cagey fight. Whyte was mostly reckless with some big, wayward shots. It was a 32nd win for the undefeated Fury, who defended his WBC belt for the second time and might now retire at the age of 33.