Fountas propels DC United to 3-2 win over New England

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored two goals and added an assist — all in the first half — to spark D.C. United to a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action. Defender Brandon Bye staked the Revolution (2-5-1) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute, but Fountas found the net 14 minutes later to knot the score at 1. Fountas sent a crossing pass to Michael Estrada who scored on a header to give DC United (3-4-0) a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute. Fountas, a Greek international who hadn’t found the net in United’s first six matches, scored to push the lead to 3-1 just three minutes later. New England’s Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 86th minute.