Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis built leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL’s worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back, pulling within 4-3 on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart early in the third period. J.J. Moser tied it with just under five minutes left. St. Louis is tied with Minnesota for second in the Central Division with 107 points.