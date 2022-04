WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has demolished Mainz 5-0 in the Bundesliga in response to losing 6-1 to Borussia Dortmund last week. Max Kruse had a hat trick and Jonas Wind scored two more as Wolfsburg scored all five before halftime. The win hauls Wolfsburg up to 11th in the Bundesliga to make relegation almost impossible. Mainz stays ninth and has not won any of its last five league games.