Titans closer to new stadium with $500 million from state

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken a step closer to financing a new, enclosed stadium estimated to cost between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion. The Tennessee legislature approved $500 million in bonds late Thursday night for an enclosed stadium. The proposal now goes to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The Republican is expected to sign off on the deal. Burke Nihill is president and CEO of the Titans. He called the vote by the state legislature a huge step. Nihill says there’s still much work to do. The Titans’ owners are committing an estimated $700 million. The Titans are talking with Nashville officials who own the current stadium for local assistance.