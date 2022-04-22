Texans can bolster talent with 2 first-round draft picks

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2019, and thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade they have two selections in the opening round. The Texans have the third overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday, because of last year’s 4-13 finish,. Houston received the 13th pick from Cleveland as one of three first-round picks as part of the deal for Watson. The Texans didn’t have a first-rounder in the last two drafts after sending those selections to Miami in the 2019 trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston.