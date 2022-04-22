Orioles rally in 6th, Chirinos has 3 RBIs in win over Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs and Bruce Zimmermann pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Anthony Santander and Ramón Urías drove in runs in a small-ball rally in the sixth for the Orioles. Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Angels. Mike Trout went 1 for 3 with a walk and a leadoff single in the ninth in his return from a three-game injury absence.