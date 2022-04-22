Obanor returning for super senior season at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor is returning to Texas Tech for a super senior season. The 6-foot-8 forward started all 37 games in his first season with the Red Raiders and had double-doubles in all three of their NCAA Tournament games last month. Obanor announced his decision after weighing the possibility of turning pro this year. The Red Raiders went to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four NCAA tourneys. Obanor averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. He previously played three seasons at Oral Roberts. He also had three double-doubles in 2021 NCAA Tournament.