Jonathan Gómez on Mexico roster for Guatemala friendly

By The Associated Press

Jonathan Gómez, an 18-year-old right back who made his U.S. debut in December, was among 20 players picked by Mexico coach Gerardo Martino for an exhibition against Guatemala on April 27 at Orlando, Florida. Gómez, who plays for Real Sociedad’s B team in Spain’s second tier, made his U.S. debut when he entered in the 84th minute of an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18. Because it was not a competitive match, he was not tied to the U.S. Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa also is on the roster announced and could make his Mexico debut.