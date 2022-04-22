Colts may use draft on offense after beefing up defense

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich began offseason workouts this week with another new quarterback and a beefed up defense. Now, general manager Chris Ballard may use the draft to revamp Matt Ryan’s supporting cast. The Colts most glaring need is left tackle. But with no first-round pick, it’s unclear whether Ballard believes anyone can fill the void left by Anthony Castonzo’s retirement following the 2020 season. Ballard also could be looking to bring in young receivers or a No. 1 tight end to help give Ryan and NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor a more balanced offense.