Big hits by Rodríguez, Kelenic lead Mariners past Royals 4-1

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Julio Rodríguez lined a bases-loaded, two-run double, Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run triple on the next pitch and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Seattle starter Chris Flexen threw seven strong innings and the Mariners relied on one big inning to reach 5-2 on their nine-game homestand. Salvador Perez homered in the sixth, his fifth straight game with a homer in Seattle. That was the only run Flexen allowed as he pitched seven innings for the first time this season, scattering six hits and striking out five.  

Associated Press

