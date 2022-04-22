After major trade, Saints to be key players in NFL draft

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have been relatively small players in free agency this offseason. They figure to be more active in next week’s draft. The Saints have made modest signings in free agency since Dennis Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace long-time head coach Sean Payton in January. But earlier this month they made a trade with Philadelphia to move up from No. 18 to No. 16 and also have the No. 19 pick in this year’s first round.