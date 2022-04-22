After landing Hill, the draft may be uneventful for Dolphins

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The way the Miami Dolphins see things, they had the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft. And they used it on the 165th pick in the 2016 draft. It makes sense. While most other general managers will spend the early rounds of the draft fretting over who to take and who might be available, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier can relax. The Dolphins don’t have a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft because of the blockbuster trade that brought wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City to Miami, and that move alone already has Grier believing this draft was a success.