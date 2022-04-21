Stamkos becomes Lightning’s scoring leader in win over Leafs

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1. Stamkos fired a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Nikita Kucherov for the record-breaking 954th point of his career. He moved past Martin St. Louis, who had 365 goals and 588 assists. Stamkos added a pair of assists. Kucherov collected career point No. 600 on the Stamkos goal and added his 20th goal of the season. Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat and Ross Colton each finished three points. Pat Maroon added his 10th of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots. Ilya Mikheyev scored a power-play goal for the Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren stopped 28 shots for Toronto.